Jerome Saldick, 92, an industrial chemist from Princeton, N.J., died on July 17.
Born in Astoria, N.Y., Saldick received a B.A. cum laude in 1940 and an M.A. in 1941, both in chemistry from Brooklyn College.
He served in the Army during World War II. He was stationed in Rome as a weather forecaster and attained the rank of captain. After the war, he earned a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1948 from Columbia University.
During his career, he worked as a research chemist for several companies, including General Electric, AMF, and FMC. He retired from FMC in 1983. Saldick was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.
He loved to travel, sail, fix cars, take painting classes, and swim. A two-time cancer survivor, he volunteered with the local prostate cancer support group.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn, and daughters, Barbara and Diane.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter