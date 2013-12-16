Melvin E. Clark, 96,
Born in Ord, Neb., Clark earned a B.S. in chemical engineering cum laude from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 1937.
He then moved to New York City to work as an assistant editor for Chemical Engineering magazine.
At the start of World War II, Clark was assigned to the War Production Board in Washington, D.C., where he was chief of the Program Branch of the Chemicals Division.
After the war, he joined the chemical manufacturing industry, where he served in a number of roles, including market research manager, sales manager, sales vice president, engineering vice president, executive vice president, and corporate vice president for planning. He retired from Vulcan Materials in 1982 and then served as a management consultant in Birmingham, Ala., and Boulder.
Clark was a longtime member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Chemical Management & Resources Association, and Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956. He also served as president of the Chlorine Institute.
From the University of Colorado, Clark received the Alumni Recognition Award, the Distinguished Engineering Alumnus Award, the Centennial Medal, and the George Norlin Award.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, whom he married in 1938; sons, John, Walter, and Dale; daughter, Merry Sue; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter