NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the ACS Office of Volunteer Support have announced the winners of the 2013 National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest, in which K–12 students were invited to share their interpretation of this year’s theme, “Energy—Now & Forever!” in the form of illustrated poems. First-place winners in each grade category received $300. Second-place winners received $150.
