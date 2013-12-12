Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Nanobiopsy Technique Samples A Cell Without Killing It

Analytics: Computer-controlled nanopipette nondestructively extracts samples from living cells

by Louisa Dalton
December 12, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
A nanopipette with a 100-nm-wide tip (inset) extracts tiny samples from living cells.
Micrograph of a nanopipette tip.
Credit: ACS Nano
A nanopipette with a 100-nm-wide tip (inset) extracts tiny samples from living cells.

When scientists investigate the inner contents of a cell, the methods they use often end up killing it. Now, bioengineers have introduced a kind of cellular biopsy—a system to extract femto­liters of material from a cell without destroying it (ACS Nano 2013, DOI: 10.1021/nn405097u). The technique permits repeat sampling of a living cell, enabling study of its dynamic biochemistry over time.

Current methods that use micropipettes or microdissection to obtain a cell’s contents are generally fatal to the cell. A few groups have found less harmful ways to specifically remove RNA. Yet a method for general extraction from a live cell has remained elusive, says Nader Pourmand, a biomolecular engineer at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Pourmand and his group customized a scanning ion conductance microscope (SICM) to guide a glass nanopipette into single cells and draw out material. First, the researchers roughly align the nanopipette over a bed of cultured cells. The SICM computer then takes over, guiding the nanopipette toward the cell of interest. The nanopipette stops just before touching the cell, then plunges down 1 μm to pierce the cell membrane.

Once in, the computer applies a negative voltage across the 100-nm-wide pipette tip. The voltage alters the surface tension between an organic solution in the nanopipette and the cell’s aqueous cytoplasm. As a result, the nanopipette sucks about 50 femtoliters of the cell’s contents. After sampling, the cells maintain their shape and membrane integrity, even after 10 punctures.

To show that their method could extract useful material from different regions of a cell, the researchers plucked and sequenced cytoplasmic messenger RNA from human cancer cells and mitochondrial DNA from human fibroblasts.

“You can extract anything. That is the beauty of it,” comments Yuri Korchev, a professor of biophysics at Imperial College London. Such flexibility permits many different types of measurements, such as single-cell diagnostic tests or drug screening, he says. “I see a hundred possibilities.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoneedles help locate methylated mRNA in living cells
Pipette Manipulates Single Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tiny Silicon Claws Capture Single Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE