Nanoglue For Gels And Tissues

To glue together tissues or gels used to grow tissues, doctors typically apply polymer adhesives activated by heat, light, or reactive species. Now, a research team led by Ludwik Leibler of the School of Industrial Physics & Chemistry, in Paris, has discovered a simpler alternative: a glue containing solid particles (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12806). A water-based suspension of 15- or 50-nm-diameter silica particles firmly joins two pieces of overlapped polydimethylacrylamide (PDMA) gel, even when those pieces have been soaked in water, the scientists show. The connection—which is made by applying the nanoglue and light pressure for 30 seconds—is so strong, pulling on it breaks the gels before breaking their junction. The team says the silica nanoparticles work as a glue because polymer chains from each gel adsorb to the particles at multiple points, connecting the gel surfaces. Even two pieces of calf liver stick together when the nanoparticle glue is applied. Leibler says the team is now planning to test the adhesive in animal surgery.
