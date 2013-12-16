Advertisement

Materials

Nanoglue For Gels And Tissues

Simple solution of silica nanoparticles sticks water-swollen polymer networks to one another

by Lauren K. Wolf
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
STICKY SITUATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
Silica nanoparticles join two gels (dark blue at top and light blue at bottom) by adsorbing their polymer chains. Red dots are polymer cross-links.
Silica nanoparticles join together two gels (dark blue at top and light blue at bottom) by sticking to their polymer chains. Red dots are polymer cross-links.
Credit: Nature
Silica nanoparticles join two gels (dark blue at top and light blue at bottom) by adsorbing their polymer chains. Red dots are polymer cross-links.
STRESS TESTING
Hands pull taught two strips of hydrogel held together with nanoparticle glue.
Credit: MMC Laboratory/ESPCI/CNRS
Overlapped strips of hydrogel hold firm when pulled (right) with the help of nanoparticle glue.

To glue together tissues or gels used to grow tissues, doctors typically apply polymer adhesives activated by heat, light, or reactive species. Now, a research team led by Ludwik Leibler of the School of Industrial Physics & Chemistry, in Paris, has discovered a simpler alternative: a glue containing solid particles (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12806). A water-based suspension of 15- or 50-nm-diameter silica particles firmly joins two pieces of overlapped polydimethylacrylamide (PDMA) gel, even when those pieces have been soaked in water, the scientists show. The connection—which is made by applying the nanoglue and light pressure for 30 seconds—is so strong, pulling on it breaks the gels before breaking their junction. The team says the silica nanoparticles work as a glue because polymer chains from each gel adsorb to the particles at multiple points, connecting the gel surfaces. Even two pieces of calf liver stick together when the nanoparticle glue is applied. Leibler says the team is now planning to test the adhesive in animal surgery.

