People

Ray L. Johnson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
Ray L. Johnson, 73, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Hillsdale College in Michigan, died on Jan. 23 in The Villages, Fla.

Born in Elyria, Ohio, Johnson earned a B.S. from Kent State University in 1961 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Ohio University in 1966.

He then worked briefly as a senior research chemist at PPG Industries before joining the Hillsdale faculty in 1969 as one of two chemistry professors. During Johnson’s 32 years at the college, he oversaw a dramatic expansion of its chemistry department.

Johnson was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1960.

After retiring, Johnson moved to Florida and enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, tinkering with computers, and attending the men’s breakfasts at New Covenant United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Penny; son, Ray; daughters, Karen Yost and Cher Stout; and five grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

