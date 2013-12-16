Tackling Brain Tumors

Nov. 4, page 40: A story about the employment outlook misspelled the name of the director of Dow Chemical’s HR center of expertise, global workforce planning, and talent acquisition. His name is Ingolf Thom, not Ingolf Thorn. In the same article, C&EN incorrectly characterized Pfizer’s medicinal chemistry hiring plans. Pfizer is looking to enhance its in-house synthetic organic chemical capabilities to complement the talents of its contract research partners. The goal is to build internal synthetic problem solving for particularly challenging molecules.
“Taking Aim at Brain Tumors” reports that nanoparticles carrying small interfering RNA were able to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and were trapped in glioblastoma cells in animal models “because they are trapped in the tumors’ unusually distorted blood vessels” (C&EN, Nov. 4, page 9).
The American Chemical Society’s 2012 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990” and click on “2012 IRS Form 990.”
Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
However, the blood-tumor barrier (BTB) is quite unlike the BBB. In normal brain vasculature, capillaries form tight junctions that prevent passive ingress of molecules and proteins into the brain. Crossing the BBB is a significant challenge owing to both the structural barrier and drug efflux transporters that express in capillaries. Brain tumor vasculature is different and considered to be fenestrated, or leaky. This leakiness results, for example, in contrast enhancement in tumors by gadolinium-based contrast agents that do not enter normal brain regions. This is also true for nanoparticles of varying sizes.
Matthew D. Hall
Bethesda, Md.
