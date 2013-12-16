Advertisement

People

Thomas J. Macek

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
Thomas J. Macek, 95, a retired pharmaceutical executive from Mountainside, N.J., died on May 2.

Born in Newark, N.J., Macek earned a B.S. in pharmacy from the New Jersey College of Pharmacy (now part of Rutgers University) and an M.S. in pharmacy from the University of Florida before receiving a Ph.D. in biochemistry and physiology from Rutgers in 1950.

Macek began his career as a quality-control chemist at Burroughs Wellcome in 1940. The following year, he joined Merck & Co. After holding several managerial positions with Merck in Rahway, N.J., and West Point, Pa., he was appointed director of pharmaceutical research and development at Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Laboratories in 1960.

Subsequently, he moved to U.S. Pharmacopeia in Bethesda, Md., becoming its director of revision in 1970. Three years later, he joined Technicon in Tarrytown, N.Y., serving as its senior vice president for regulatory affairs and quality assurance until his retirement in 1982.

Credited with numerous scientific papers and patents, Macek was active in the Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences and was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1947.

Macek was a life member and past-president of the Polish University Club of New Jersey and a parishioner of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Mountainside. An avid woodworker, he made clocks that he gifted to family members.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Irene, in 1981 and by his second wife, Laura, in 2004. Macek is survived by his daughters, Donna Kaminski and Alice Clark; stepson, John Wroblesky; stepdaughter, Lori Murray; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

