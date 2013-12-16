Advertisement

People

Winslow S. Caughey

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
Winslow S. Caughey
[+]Enlarge
Winslow S. Caughey

Winslow S. Caughey, 86, a professor emeritus in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at Colorado State University, died in Hamilton, Mont., on Feb. 25.

Born in Antrim, N.H., Caughey earned a B.S. in 1948 and an M.S. in 1949, both in chemistry from the University of New Hampshire. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University in 1953.

He then joined the Johns Hopkins faculty, becoming an assistant professor in 1957 and an associate professor in 1963.

Caughey accepted a position as professor in the chemistry department at the University of South Florida in 1967. Two years later, he moved to Arizona State University to teach chemistry and serve as a visiting staff scientist at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory (now Los Alamos National Laboratory).

In 1973, he became chair of the biochemistry department at Colorado State, remaining in that role until 1982. He continued as a professor of biochemistry there until 1995.

Caughey then spent eight years as a special volunteer at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton. He worked with his son Byron studying transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. During his career, Caughey authored more than 200 scientific publications. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.

He received the Lederle Medical Faculty Award each year from 1963 through 1966, the Honors Professor Award for Teaching from Colorado State in 1977, and the ACS Award for Pioneering Contributions to the Spectroscopy of Porphyrins in 1988.

Caughey was a gregarious man, and he loved wildlife and wide-open spaces.

Caughey’s wife, Helen, died in 2011. In addition to his son Byron, he is survived by his son George; daughters, Joan Gorga and Claire Most; and 11 grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

