People

Yao Hua (Mike) Wu

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
Yao Hua (Mike) Wu
Yao Hua (Mike) Wu

Yao Hua (Mike) Wu, 93, a retired Bristol-Myers Squibb research chemist who invented several drugs, died on July 30.

Born in Suzhou, China, Wu grew up in Shanghai. After earning an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1943, he worked as a chemist at Wuzhou Pharmaceuticals until 1947.

Wu then moved to the U.S. to earn an M.S. in 1948 and a Ph.D. in 1951, both in chemistry, at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

He worked for Dorsey Laboratories as a chemist until 1953, when he joined the Mead Johnson division of Bristol-Myers Squibb as a research chemist. During his long career there, he invented numerous drugs including the antihistamine Tacaryl (methdilazine), the opioid analgesic prodilidine﻿, and the antianxiety agent BuSpar (buspirone). He is credited with 48 U.S. patents and numerous scientific journal articles.

Wu retired from Bristol-Myers Squibb in 1987 but continued to serve the company as a senior research consultant for several years.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1948.

Wu is survived by his wife, Peiyu (Pat); son, David; and daughter, Helen Dungan.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

