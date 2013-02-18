Advertisement

Environment

ACS Issues Call For Papers For Northwest Regional Meeting

July 21–24 meeting will be held in Corvallis, Ore.

February 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 7
Most Popular in Environment

Abstracts are now being accepted for oral and poster presentations at the 2013 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM ’13) of the American Chemical Society. The July 21–24 meeting will be hosted by the Oregon Section on the campus of Oregon State University, in Corvallis. The abstract submittal deadline is 11:59 PM PDT on May 31.

Planned symposia will cover analytical, food, industrial, materials, nuclear, organic (including a Cope Scholar event), and physical chemistry; biochemistry; high school science teachers; online education; undergraduate research; and women chemists.

NORM ’13 will also feature workshops on laboratory education innovation.

Nominations are now being accepted for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Jane & Glenn Crosby Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Northwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Northwest Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences.

Companies and universities wishing to participate in the vendor exposition can find information about the expo on the meeting website.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a number of social events, including an opening night reception, tours of sites such as the Linus Pauling Collection at Oregon State University, and the NORM ’13 awards banquet.

In addition, the annual Corvallis da Vinci Days Festival will be held on July 19–21. The event is Oregon’s premier arts and science festival; it showcases the educational, artistic, scientific, and technological assets of the region. Visit davincidays.org for details. Tickets for the festival will be available through the NORM ’13 website.

For evolving meeting details, including a list of workshops and special events; information about registration, hotel reservations, and exhibitors; award nomination criteria and forms; and committee contacts, visit the NORM ’13 website at norm13.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

