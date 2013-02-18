Advertisement

February 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 7
Most Popular in Business

Air Liquide will invest $87 million to build a carbon monoxide facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, that will supply Huntsman Polyurethanes’ two nearby methylene diphenyl diisocyanate plants. Planned to be commissioned in the first half of 2015, the facility will double Air Liquide’s CO capacity in the region.

ZuChem, a Chicago-based carbohydrate chemistry firm, is joining with India’s Godavari Biorefineries, an ethanol maker, to produce xylitol from waste biomass at a Godavari sugar refinery. Xylitol is a naturally occurring sweetener now derived from corncobs or pulp industry waste.

Albemarle’s fine chemistry services business will invest $30 million to expand its Tyrone, Pa., custom manufacturing facility. The 40% increase in capacity should be ready in early 2014. The firm also completed an expansion in November 2012.

Rockwood Holdings has agreed to purchase Kemira’s 39% interest in Sachtleben, the two firms’ titanium dioxide joint venture, for about $130 million. Sachtleben is a noncore business for both firms. Rockwood says the buyout will improve its ability to find the best option for the business.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. and Codexis will apply their combined capabilities to custom synthesis projects. The nonexclusive, two-year deal brings together Codexis’ biocatalysis expertise and AMRI’s process development and manufacturing skills for making active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Agilent Technologies’ Dako subsidiary will collaborate with Pfizer in the field of companion diagnostics. Dako, which Agilent acquired last year, has similar deals with other firms including Amgen and Eli Lilly & Co.

Eisai, a Japanese drug firm, will sell its plant in Tainan, Taiwan, to the Taiwanese pharmaceutical maker Bora Corp. The Tainan plant has been making formulations for Asian countries using ingredients that Eisai manufactures in Japan.

Diverchim, a drug research services firm based in Montataire, near Paris, has opened new chemical labs in Roissy-en-France. The labs are designed for drug discovery, process development and analysis, and pilot-scale production to current Good Manufacturing Practice standards.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

