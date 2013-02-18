Cambrex Will Make Drug Polymer For Dow

Cambrex will manufacture Dow Chemical’s hydroxypropyl methylcellulose acetate succinate, a polymer used in making solid dispersions of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Cambrex is building a plant to produce the polymer at its Karlskoga, Sweden, site and expects to have it operating by the end of 2013. Full-scale production will allow Dow to commercialize the drug-solubility enhancer. Since late 2012, Dow has worked with Oregon-based Bend Research on combining its polymeric materials with Bend’s formulation technologies to overcome problems with poorly soluble oral drugs.
