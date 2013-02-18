DuPont To Settle Herbicide Claims

A class-action settlement that would compensate users of the DuPont turf herbicide Imprelis for damage to trees has received preliminary approval by a Pennsylvania federal court judge. The agreement and related costs could mean an additional $150 million charge to earnings above the $750 million in charges the firm has already taken, according to a recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. DuPont recalled the herbicide, known generically as aminocyclopyrachlor, in 2011, less than a year after it was introduced as an herbicide with low environmental impact.
