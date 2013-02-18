GSK, Vanderbilt Team For Obesity Drug

GlaxoSmithKline and Vanderbilt University will work together to develop drugs to treat severe obesity. Led by biologist Roger Cone, Vanderbilt scientists have discovered positive allosteric modulators of melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4-R), a protein involved in body weight regulation. In exchange for access to the MC4-R modulators, GSK will provide Vanderbilt with three years of research support as well as milestone payments on any drug candidates developed. The partners hope to have an MC4-R modulator in Phase I studies by 2016.
