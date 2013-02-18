Green Challenge Award Seeks Nominations

The Environmental Protection Agency is accepting nominations for the 2013 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, which recognize chemical technologies that incorporate green chemistry into chemical design, manufacture, and use.
The awards are sponsored by EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety & Pollution Prevention in partnership with the ACS Green Chemistry Institute.
For nomination instructions, please visit epa.gov/greenchemistry. The deadline for submitting nominations is April 30. Questions may be directed to greenchemistry@epa.gov.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
