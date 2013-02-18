Lightweight Car Powered By Evonik

A vehicle made with Evonik Industries’ structural foam Rohacell and powered by batteries incorporating Evonik electrodes and ceramic separators made a 3,000-mile journey across Australia. Drivers charged the vehicle’s 8-kWh lithium-ion battery overnight using a portable wind-powered turbine. They gained extra mileage out of the aptly named Wind Explorer by hitching it to a kite when the wind was blowing in the right direction.
