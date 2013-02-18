Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Metal Oxide Photovoltaics

Theoretical analysis suggests layered oxides may outperform classic solar-cell materials

by Mitch Jacoby
February 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
A theoretical study predicts that layered structures of LaVO3 and SrTiO3 should lead to effective solar cells. Red and blue clouds depict electron density lobes (Ti = light-blue spheres; O = red spheres; Sr = light green; La = dark green.)
Graphic shows the result of a theoretical study that predicts that optoelectronic properties of layered structures of SrTiO3 and LaVO3 would make the make the materials effective solar cells. Red and blue clouds depict electron density isosurfaces. Light blue spheres are Ti; red spheres are O; Sr is light green; La is dark green.
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
A theoretical study predicts that layered structures of LaVO3 and SrTiO3 should lead to effective solar cells. Red and blue clouds depict electron density lobes (Ti = light-blue spheres; O = red spheres; Sr = light green; La = dark green.)

Mixed metal oxides are not materials that immediately come to mind for use in solar cells. The oxides are known for their usefulness in magnetics, electronics, and optics—not photovoltaics. But a computational study predicts that photovoltaic applications should be added to the list. What’s more, the oxides may outperform classic photovoltaic semiconductors such as silicon (Phys. Rev. Lett., DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.110.078701). Elias Assmann of Vienna University of Technology, Satoshi Okamoto of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and coworkers used quantum mechanical methods to calculate the properties of structures made from alternating layers of LaVO3 and SrTiO3. The results suggest that owing to the magnitude of such a material’s band gap, a key electronic property, the oxides should absorb sunlight more strongly than do standard solar-cell materials. Furthermore, by tuning the composition of the layers, the band gap can be made to closely match the solar spectrum. The calculations also show that the layered material would be endowed with a built-in electric field that could separate positive and negative excited charge carriers, which is a key step in converting sunlight to electricity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oxygen-free nitride perovskites make their debut
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskite Solar Cells Love The Blues
Simple Boost For Perovskite Crystals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE