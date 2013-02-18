Nominations open for Southern Chemist Award

The ACS Memphis Section is soliciting nominations for the 2013 Southern Chemist Award to recognize distinguished service to the chemical profession in the southern U.S. Nominees should be U.S. citizens, have worked in the South for least 10 years, and have at least a 10-year record of accomplishment. In addition, nominees must have actively participated in ACS events and have brought recognition to the South through their work.
For the purposes of this award, the South consists of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Nominations should consist of a letter containing biographical details and a brief account of the nominee’s technical accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, a list of publications and patents, a list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters from individuals who are not at the nominee’s place of employment.
E-mail PDF files by July 31 to Analice Sowell at analice.sowell@musowls.org. Nominators wishing to send their application by mail should send six copies of all materials to Analice Sowell, Memphis University School, 6191 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter