One Fatality At Air Liquide Plant

One person was killed and another was seriously injured after an explosion and fire on Feb. 9 in a lab at an Air Liquide plant in La Porte, Texas, 25 miles east of Houston. Images of the site show a gaping hole in the roof of a building. A spokeswoman for the industrial gases firm says the cause is still under investigation. Pipelines, a hydrogen unit, and air separation units producing oxygen, nitrogen, and argon were undamaged, and customers continue to receive supplies, the spokeswoman says.
