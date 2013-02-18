Shell Plans More Linear α-Olefins

Shell Chemicals is mulling a new linear α-olefins plant at its Geismar, La., facility. The company says it wants to keep up with growing demand for the chemicals in applications such as polyethylene, lubricants, and surfactants. The unit would use Shell’s own technology and be the firm’s fourth in Geismar. Shell’s competitors have also been adding capacity. Sasol is building a 1-octene plant in Lake Charles, La. Chevron Phillips Chemical is planning an α-olefins expansion and a 1-hexene plant at its Cedar Bayou facility, in Texas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter