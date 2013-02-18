Tess Award In Coatings To Benny Freeman

Benny D. Freeman, Richard B. Curran Centennial Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas, Austin, is the winner of the 2012 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings. The award is presented by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering to recognize outstanding contributions to coatings science and technology. The award consists of a plaque and a $3,000 cash prize.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
