Young Scientist Travel Awards Available

Applications are being accepted for the Ciba/YCC Young Scientist Travel Award, given by the ACS Younger Chemists Committee and Ciba Foundation to support the development of younger chemists.
The award is intended for scientists younger than 35 who have postdoctoral appointments or are within the first seven years of their professional career. Those who have received a prior award under this program are ineligible.
The $500 award provides funding for young and early-career chemists to travel to and participate in an ACS national or regional meeting.
Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis with deadlines on July 1 and Dec. 31. Decisions will be made approximately one month after the award closing dates; winners will be notified shortly thereafter. For more information, visit ycc.sites.acs.org/ldw.htm. Or e-mail ycc.exec@gmail.com.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter