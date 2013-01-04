Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Finding Pollutants In Tree Bark

Pollution Monitoring: The bark of pine trees can reveal the levels of flame retardants in air

by Erika Gebel
January 4, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Barking Up The Right Tree
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Researchers tracked air pollution around the globe by measuring the concentration of contaminants in the bark of pine trees including this one, in Michigan.
Photograph of pine tree sampled in study.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Researchers tracked air pollution around the globe by measuring the concentration of contaminants in the bark of pine trees including this one, in Michigan.

Tree bark is chock full of fats, making it sop up greasy pollutants in the air. Taking advantage of the bark’s sponge-like quality, researchers have developed an easy and inexpensive method to measure concentrations of flame retardants in pine bark (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es303393z). By pinpointing areas containing trees with high levels of flame retardants, the scientists hope to identify sources of the pollutants.

Flame retardants appear in a wide range of consumer products, such as sofa cushions and mattresses. The chemicals can evaporate from the products into the atmosphere, says Amina Salamova, a researcher in the lab of Ronald A. Hites at Indiana University, Bloomington. Toxicity studies have shown that the compounds can disrupt hormone signaling in animals, such as rats, interfering with the animals’ sexual development.

To study air pollution, environmental scientists normally collect flame retardants by sucking high volumes of air through materials that absorb the pollutants. The devices “are pretty expensive,” says Salamova. Plus, the technique requires transporting the samplers to testing sites, which are sometimes in remote areas. Meanwhile, tree bark just “sits at the site and accumulates air contamination,” she says. “It’s cost effective. It doesn’t require power or major supplies.”

To test tree bark as pollutant samplers, the researchers obtained bark from pine trees at 12 locations on five continents. They mixed the bark with organic solvents to extract the flame retardants. The scientists then analyzed the extracts with gas chromatography and mass spectrometry to identify the chemicals, including Dechlorane plus and pentabromoethylbenzene, and determine their concentrations. These concentrations squared well with measurements taken by collaborators at the same 12 sites using the conventional approach. Salamova next plans to use the method to study flame retardant concentrations in remote areas in the developing world.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comparing modern and archival pine needles shows how PFAS pollution evolves over time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hundreds of pollutants found in polar bears’ blood
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified plant oils repel mosquitoes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE