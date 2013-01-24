Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Hydrogen Fuel On Demand With Silicon Nanoparticles

Fuel Cells: The nanomaterials could generate hydrogen in portable fuel cells to power portable electronics

by Katherine Bourzac
January 24, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

WATER SPLITTERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Swihart Lab, University of Buffalo
Silicon particles 10 nm in diameter react rapidly with water to produce hydrogen.
Micrograph of silicon nanoparticles.
Credit: Swihart Lab, University of Buffalo
Silicon particles 10 nm in diameter react rapidly with water to produce hydrogen.

Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity without harmful emissions, but the devices face a significant hurdle to widespread use: Transporting the flammable fuel poses safety risks. So scientists have been working on systems for making the fuel where it’s needed, by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen gas. Now researchers report that silicon nanoparticles could help. The nanoparticles react with water to produce hydrogen much faster than larger forms of silicon can (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl304680w).

Some prototype hydrogen-generating systems use metal materials such as magnesium hydride, aluminum, or zinc to react with water. The compounds don’t require light, catalysts, or heat to push the reactions along. But these materials often react slowly, which isn’t ideal for applications that need a quick burst of electrical power.

Paras N. Prasad and Mark T. Swihart, of the University at Buffalo, wanted to test whether silicon nanoparticles might perform better. They knew that bulk silicon reacted slowly with water to produce hydrogen and that, as the reaction proceeds, oxides form on the silicon surface, halting the reaction. But the chemists and their colleagues thought the high surface-area-to-volume ratio of silicon in nanoparticle form would lead to speedy reaction rates.

The team studied the reaction of slightly basic water with three types of roughly spherical silicon particles: 10-nm-diameter particles made in their lab along with commercially available 100-nm and 40-µm ones. The smallest particles are surprisingly fast, the scientists report. The 10-nm particles produce 1 mmol of hydrogen in five seconds, while the 100-nm and 40-µm ones take 811 and 3,075 seconds, respectively. The reaction rate for the 10-nm particles was six times quicker than that of aluminum and zinc nanoparticles, the previous fastest rates reported in the literature, Swihart says.

The Buffalo group then tested the particles in a hydrogen fuel cell loaded with water, to ensure that the reactions produce hydrogen without creating any side products that could damage the fuel cell. During a small test, a nanoparticle-water mix generated enough hydrogen to run a commercial fuel cell for about four minutes. The cell ran normally, as it would if fed pure hydrogen, with no apparent damage.

However, John Turner, a research fellow who specializes in hydrogen fuel cells at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, is not convinced that nanosilicon is a good means to generate hydrogen, especially if the goal is to produce electricity with low emissions. Prasad’s group makes the nanoparticles from silane gas, and producing the gas, Turner says, requires a lot of energy and generates carbon dioxide. “You have to take a holistic look at the energy that goes into the whole process.”

Prasad says his group plans to address these practical issues after further basic research into how conditions such as particle shape affect the silicon-water reaction.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar Power Generates Methanol From CO2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water-Driven Micromotors Rocket Around
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Three-Part Catalyst Works Like A Charm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE