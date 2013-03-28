Advertisement

Careers

ACS ChemWorx Launches

ACS News: Online tool is designed to help chemists manage their research activities

by Linda Wang
March 28, 2013
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS
The ACS ChemWorx logo.
Credit: ACS

Members of the American Chemical Society have a new online tool, ACS ChemWorx, to help them manage their reference libraries, research collaborations, and publishing activities—all in one secure location. The productivity software is available as a free service launched this week by ACS, which is the publisher of C&EN.

ACS ChemWorx allows users to perform tasks such as importing, managing, and searching personal reference libraries; storing and marking up PDF documents; accessing the ACS Style Guide; sharing their reference libraries and files with collaborators; and tracking the progress of submitted manuscripts. Using their ACS ID number, member users can access ACS ChemWorx from anywhere and through a variety of devices, including mobile devices.

“The goal for ACS ChemWorx is to free up researchers so they can spend more time doing research,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS. “If you think about all the things researchers have to do—teaching, research, and writing grants—it’s an absolute requirement that the software that we’re providing for them is easy to use.”

“Part of the society’s mission is focusing on how we can help chemists do better chemistry,” says Sarah Tegen, director of ACS editorial operations. “By aggregating all these tools in one place, we help make research more efficient.”

Kirk Schanze, a chemistry professor at the University of Florida and editor-in-chief of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, points out that research collaborations are becoming increasingly global. “Having tools like ACS ChemWorx will facilitate the ability of these groups to work together to share not only their common reference material, but to also share their documents and research results to help them work collaboratively,” he says.

Schanze says his research group has only begun to scratch the surface of all that ACS ChemWorx has to offer. He notes that one challenge for ACS will be to make researchers like himself aware of the full potential of the service “so that they can use it effectively.”

Tegen says ACS ChemWorx will continue to evolve to meet the needs of the research community. She notes that ACS will be hosting demonstrations at the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans, as well as at ACS On Campus events and at various universities and institutions around the U.S. Tegen invites users to submit comments or feedback by clicking on the “help” button on the ACS ChemWorx website.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

