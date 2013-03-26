Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Hearing From Graduate Students

Higher Education: Essay contest engages students in efforts to improve graduate education

by Linda Wang
March 26, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The National Science Foundation has found a unique way to solicit ideas from graduate students on how to improve graduate education.

The agency’s new “Innovation in Graduate Education Challenge” essay contest ensures that graduate students’ voices are part of the larger national dialogue about graduate education modernization, says James H. Lightbourne, director of the NSF Division of Graduate Education.

“Graduate students often have fresh, innovative ideas,” says Kate Stoll, an American Association for the Advancement of Science policy fellow at NSF, who came up with the idea for the challenge. “We want them to identify an issue in graduate education, propose their solution, and then we want them to justify how that solution would make an impact on graduate students and/or graduate education.”

Graduate students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields can submit their essay contest entries by April 15 at nsf.gov/news/special_reports/gradchallenge. Essays should be 1,000 to 1,500 words in length.

The first-place winner will receive $3,000. Two second-place winners will each receive $2,000, and three third-place winners will each receive $1,500. All winners will be announced on June 13.

NSF’s effort to improve STEM graduate education is part of a nationwide effort to reform graduate education. Last year, an American Chemical Society presidential commission issued the report, “Advancing Graduate Education in the Chemical Sciences,” which offers 32 recommendations. Suggestions include decoupling graduate student funding from professors’ research funding and balancing the number of new graduates with available employment opportunities.

Other groups that are also exploring STEM graduate education improvements include the National Institutes of Health’s Biomedical Research Workforce Working Group, the Council of Graduate Schools, and the National Academies Board on Higher Education & Workforce.

For more information about the NSF challenge, e-mail gradchallenge@nsf.gov.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biden creates panels to address inequality in educating Hispanic students
AI and quantum information emphasized for new NSF graduate student funding
Overhaul of scientific incentives needed to fix Ph.D. system, report says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE