Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Super Sensitive Chemical Detection With Star-Shaped Paper Devices

Chemical Analysis: A novel microfluidic design helps researchers detect compounds at sub-attomolar concentrations

by Jeffrey M. Perkel
March 1, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

SERS STAR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A paper-based device separates a mixture containing the fluorescent dyes fluorescein (b) and R6G(c). After researchers spot the mixture at the center of the star (a), each chemical migrates at a different rate up each finger of the star, depending on the type of charged polymer coating the finger. The photograph shows the same star under visible light (left) and ultraviolet light (right).
Two photographs of the same star-shaped paper device.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A paper-based device separates a mixture containing the fluorescent dyes fluorescein (b) and R6G(c). After researchers spot the mixture at the center of the star (a), each chemical migrates at a different rate up each finger of the star, depending on the type of charged polymer coating the finger. The photograph shows the same star under visible light (left) and ultraviolet light (right).

Analytical devices built on paper could help doctors and environmental scientists detect chemicals of interest in the field at low cost. To improve the sensitivity of these devices, chemists want to make them compatible with techniques such as surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS). A new star-shaped paper design allows scientists to separate chemicals from samples and then detect them at sub-attomolar concentrations using SERS (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac303567g).

In 2010, Srikanth Singamaneni, at Washington University in St. Louis, and his colleagues showed that SERS could work on a gold-infused paper device (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces, DOI: 10.1021/am1009875). But that square piece of paper couldn’t separate and concentrate chemicals of interest, which a diagnostic device must do to produce strong Raman signals with little background noise. To make a device that could separate chemical mixtures, Singamaneni’s team cut filter paper into eight-pointed stars—like cowboys’ spurs.

To analyze a sample, the researchers wet the entire device with a solution of gold nanorods, which help produce strong Raman signals. They also treat each finger on the star with a different solution of charged polymers. Then they spot a sample in the star’s center. Evaporation at the tips of the star’s fingers occurs faster than in the center, driving the nanorods and analytes towards the fingertips via capillary forces. Due to interactions with the charged polymers, individual chemicals in the sample travel at different speeds, leading to separations like those seen in thin-layer chromatography.

To detect chemicals, the researchers place the paper under a microscope attached to a Raman spectrometer and monitor Raman signals along each finger. They tested the device on several samples containing dye molecules, detecting one molecule, 2-napthalenethiol, at 500 zeptomolar.

The design could have medical and homeland security applications, detecting substances such as explosives or disease biomarkers, Singamaneni says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prototype diagnostic patch picks up on a chemical below the skin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sensing molecules released from single cells without using labels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paper microfluidics device enhances cancer biomarker detection

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE