Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Seeking Carcinogen-Linked DNA In Tissue Samples

Toxicology: For the first time, researchers unambiguously identify DNA damaged by an environmental chemical in preserved tissues

by Erika Gebel
April 19, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

CORRECTION: This story was updated on May 1, 2013, to correct the legal status of importing herbs containing aristolochic acid into the U.S.

Toxicologists would like to scan through preserved tissue samples collected from cancer patients over the past decades to determine if exposure to certain toxic chemicals can be linked to specific diseases. But the way doctors and researchers preserve tissue thwarts such molecular investigations. Now, researchers have developed a mass spectrometry technique that identifies and quantifies chemical signatures of carcinogen exposure in these preserved tissue samples (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac400612x).

Adducted
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Aristolochic acid, found in some herbal medicines, latches onto the DNA base adenosine to form 7-(deoxyadenosine-N6-yl) aristolactam I, a DNA adduct.
Structure of DNA adduct.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Aristolochic acid, found in some herbal medicines, latches onto the DNA base adenosine to form 7-(deoxyadenosine-N6-yl) aristolactam I, a DNA adduct.
Self Preservation
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kate Dickman
Medical researchers preserve tissue samples, such as this piece of human kidney, by treating them with formaldehyde and then wrapping them in wax.
Photograph of preserved slice of kidney tissue.
Credit: Kate Dickman
Medical researchers preserve tissue samples, such as this piece of human kidney, by treating them with formaldehyde and then wrapping them in wax.

For a century, medical researchers have preserved snippets of biological tissue with formaldehyde and paraffin wax. This method holds the cells’ morphology intact, but traps the DNA in a web of chemical cross links, which frustrates scientists’ attempts to study changes in DNA caused by toxic chemicals.

One key DNA change researchers look for are DNA adducts, pieces of DNA bound to a cancer-causing agent from the environment. Current methods that detect DNA adducts embedded in tissue preserved in formaldehyde and wax have serious drawbacks, says Robert J. Turesky of the Wadsworth Center at the New York State Department of Public Health: They either can tell you the amount of DNA adducts in a sample or the identity of the adduct, but they struggle to provide information on both.

Turesky studies a carcinogen called aristolochic acid found in some traditional herbal medicines. Aristolochic acid reacts with adenosine nucleotides to form an adduct that damages the DNA strand and triggers the uncontrolled proliferation of kidney cells. The Food and Drug Administration blocks the importation of all herbs containing aristolochic acid. But the herbs may still be available in other countries or through the Internet, Turesky says.

In a recent study, Turesky used mass spectrometry to accurately measure and unambiguously identify aristolochic acid DNA adducts in fresh frozen tissues (Chem. Res. Toxicol., DOI: 10.1021/tx3000889). But “freshly frozen tissues are not typically available for large molecular epidemiological studies,” he says. To assess the scope of the aristolochic acid problem worldwide, Turesky needed a way to get DNA adducts out of the more abundant preserved tissue samples.

Turesky and his colleagues tried several methods to purify the DNA adducts from the tissue samples, but they got lucky when they ran DNA from preserved samples through a commercial DNA purification kit. “I still don’t know what the key ingredients are in these kits,” Turesky says. But after analyzing the purified DNA with high-pressure liquid chromatography, his team found that the kits had reversed the cross-links.

They tested the new technique on preserved tissue samples from five patients with kidney cancer linked to aristolochic acid exposure. After purifying the DNA adducts, the researchers identified them by mass spectrometry and compared the results to data collected on freshly frozen tissue samples from the same patients. They found similar amounts of the same adduct in the two sample types, suggesting that the preserved tissues contained as much information about toxic chemical exposure as the fresh frozen samples did. The method also was sensitive: It could detect as few as three adducts per one billion DNA bases.

“People have been trying to do this for years, and even decades,” says Stephen Hecht of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. This method is the first one based on mass spectrometry that can definitively identify adducts and quantify them. Hecht sees no reason why the approach couldn’t be applied to other DNA adducts.

Turesky next plans to look for DNA adducts associated with smoking, cooked meats, and air pollution.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Technique eases analysis of damaged RNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Noninvasive Method Measures Exposure To Carcinogens
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Noninvasive Method Measures Carcinogen Exposure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE