Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sugar-Coated Particles Provoke Immune Response Against Tumors

Cancer Vaccines: Virus-like particles covered in carbohydrates unique to tumors can trigger immune systems to recognize and potentially attack cancer cells

by Erika Gebel
April 5, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Deck The Virals
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Chem. Biol.
The carbohydrate Tn (red) triggers a strong immune response in mice when attached to a bacteriophage (gray).
Illustration of a carbohydrate molecule attached to a bacteriophage
Credit: ACS Chem. Biol.
The carbohydrate Tn (red) triggers a strong immune response in mice when attached to a bacteriophage (gray).

Cancer is essentially an invasive foreign agent, yet the immune system all too often ignores a spreading malignancy. Scientists are working on vaccines that call immune systems to arms against cancer cells, but getting a response strong enough to take out a tumor remains a challenge. Now, researchers have developed a strategy for cancer vaccines that stimulate the immune system by mimicking carbohydrate clusters on tumor surfaces (ACS Chem. Biol, DOI: 10.1021/cb400060x).

Tumor cells display a wide range of unique carbohydrates that could serve as targets for vaccine development. Scientists have tried a variety of tricks to encourage the immune system to identify and attack cells displaying these carbohydrates, such as attaching the sugars to a polymer that the immune system recognizes as foreign.

M.G. Finn of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Xuefei Huang of Michigan State University thought a virus-like particle called a bacteriophage would make an ideal carrier because it has many attachment sites for carbohydrates on its surface. With all these attachment sites, his team could produce clusters of sugars. “Clustering is key to how sugars behave in biology,” Finn says. When cells, such as immune cells, communicate with other cells, they interact with carbohydrate clusters, not lone sugars. Finn and Huang thought that displaying tumor-associated carbohydrates in dense, natural-looking clusters could get the immune system’s attention.

While Finn was at Scripps Research Institute, he and colleagues attached low, medium, or high densities of Tn—a carbohydrate associated with breast, colon, and prostate cancers—to the surface of a safe, well-characterized bacteriophage. The researchers added the sugars using a set of simple, biologically friendly reactions called click chemistry. Next, the researchers injected healthy mice over a six week period. Each animal received one of the three types of virus particles such that each dose contained the same total number of Tn molecules. One week after the final injection, the team collected mouse blood samples and, using a standard assay, measured the levels of antibodies to Tn. The mice that received the vaccine with high-density Tn clusters had the highest concentration of Tn antibodies, suggesting that the clustering did affect the strength of the immune response.

To determine if the mice’s antibodies could recognize cancer cells, the researchers mixed mouse serum containing the highest concentration of Tn antibodies with human leukemia cells displaying the Tn carbohydrate. Using a fluorescence-based assay, they could observe the antibodies binding to the cancer cells.

“This is great work,” says Zhongwu Guo of Wayne State University. “The most important problem in cancer vaccine development is poor immunogenicity,” and Finn’s vaccine clearly induced a strong immune response. Yet, “producing an immune response is just the first step,” he cautions. Finn says their next step is testing whether the vaccine can shrink tumors in mice.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial protein could eliminate need for adjuvants in flu vaccines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Breaking the grip of methamphetamine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticles Hit Cancer’s Moving Target

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE