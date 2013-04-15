Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific To Buy Life Technologies

Deal, for $13.6 billion, will make a large lab consumables and instrument supplier even larger

by Michael McCoy
April 15, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

TRIPART
[+]Enlarge
Consumables will dominate the enlarged Thermo Fisher Scientific.
A pie chart showing the percentages of pro forma 2012 revenues from the enlarged Thermo Fisher Scientific, which has announced its purchase of Life Technologies.
Consumables will dominate the enlarged Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Confirming weeks of rumor, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced this morning that it will acquire life sciences industry supplier Life Technologies for $13.6 billion, plus the assumption of about $2.2 billion in debt.

The acquisition will cement Thermo Fisher’s role as one of the largest suppliers of scientific instruments and consumables to the laboratory world. Life Technologies will add about $3.8 billion in annual sales to the $12.5 billion that Thermo Fisher posted last year. The deal will also significantly boost the role that lab consumables play at Thermo Fisher: 85% of Life Technologies’ sales last year were consumables and services, and only 15% were instruments.

Life Technologies has been pursued by a clutch of science supply companies and private equity firms since it announced in January that it had hired two investment firms to help it undertake a strategic review. Agilent Technologies, Danaher, and Sigma-Aldrich are said to have been among the rival bidders.

Thermo Fisher won the contest by offering to pay $76.00 per share in cash for Life Technologies, or 38% more than Life Technologies’ closing price on Jan. 17, the day before it announced the strategic review.

Despite the high premium, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N. Casper says he expects the deal to add immediately to his company’s adjusted earnings per share. His prediction is based in part on the $250 million in cost synergies and $25 million in revenue synergies expected within three years after the deal closes.

One of the attractions of the deal for Thermo Fisher is Ion Torrent, a next-generation DNA sequencing technology firm that Life Technologies acquired in 2010. Life Technologies also offers qPCR genetic analysis and capillary electrophoresis instruments.

Stock analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their valuation of Thermo Fisher after the announcement. Given the lengthy strategic review process that’s already occurred, they don’t expect a higher offer to emerge.

The analysts also don’t expect significant antitrust concerns from the deal, because much of Life Technologies’ business will simply add to Thermo Fisher’s portfolio. However, they do expect that some smaller pieces of the combined company—Thermo Fisher’s Finnzymes molecular biology analysis and Hyclone cell culture products businesses, for example—might have to be sold to satisfy regulators.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Illumina to buy DNA sequencing competitor for $1.2 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher to buy drug ingredients maker Patheon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher To Buy Affymetrix For $1.3 Billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE