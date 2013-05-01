Small-Ring Substitute Helps Drugs Stick Around

Stabilizing Group [+]Enlarge Credit: ACS Med. Chem. Lett.

The human body’s metabolism has a way of holding up the search for a new drug. Metabolic enzymes react with certain groups on a molecule, modifying the compound and preventing it from lasting long enough in the body to be useful. One vulnerable target is the tert-butyl group. A new replacement for the group could extend potential medications’ staying power (ACS Med. Chem. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ml400045j).

tert-Butyls aren’t always trouble. “It really depends on the context,” says medicinal chemist David Barnes-Seeman. Some drugs on the market feature a tert-butyl group, including the enlarged prostate drug finasteride, and are just fine. However, tert-butyls are vulnerable to cytochrome P450 enzymes in the liver. These enzymes oxidize methyl groups in the tert-butyl, hastening a molecule’s excretion from the body.

Barnes-Seeman’s group at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, in Cambridge, Mass., ran into this very problem with a drug lead they study. They tried to tweak the tert-butyl to make it more polar, an established approach for helping a molecule stay around longer in the body. Some of these changes didn’t work, and those that did reduced the compounds’ binding affinity for their target protein, an unacceptable compromise.

They then turned to trifluoromethylcyclopropyl groups, which resemble a tert-butyl but lack vulnerable methyl groups. Other researchers have tried this replacement to alter a molecule’s binding affinity for a protein, Barnes-Seeman says, but they hadn’t reported its metabolic stability.

To test the tert-butyl analog, his group measured the lifetime of drug compounds in the bloodstreams of rats. Compounds with the tert-butyl replacement held out longer than those containing a tert-butyl—about four times longer for one compound. In addition, the compounds did not lose their binding affinity for their protein target.

This tactic is “a reasonable alternative” for dealing with tert-butyl groups, says cytochrome P450 expert F. Peter Guengerich at Vanderbilt University. The new functional group may not always be so innocuous to binding affinity, he cautions, “so I don’t know that I’d start sticking this everywhere.”