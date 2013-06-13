Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Materials

Slicing Nanowires Into Nanocrystal Arrays

Optoelectronics: Aligned arrays of nanoparticles could transmit light in optical circuits

by Prachi Patel
June 13, 2013
Most Popular in Materials

Get In Line
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
Researchers cut a silver nanowire using a focused ion beam, leaving behind a linear array of 58 crystalline nanoparticles. A scanning electron micrograph shows the array and shallow etch marks (top, scale bar is 1 µm). A closeup on part of the array (bottom, scale bar is 100 nm) shows prism-like nanocrystals with dimensions of 67 nm x 70 nm x 67 nm.
Electron micrograph illustration
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
Researchers cut a silver nanowire using a focused ion beam, leaving behind a linear array of 58 crystalline nanoparticles. A scanning electron micrograph shows the array and shallow etch marks (top, scale bar is 1 µm). A closeup on part of the array (bottom, scale bar is 100 nm) shows prism-like nanocrystals with dimensions of 67 nm x 70 nm x 67 nm.

Researchers have sliced silver nanowires to make precise linear arrays of crystalline nanoparticles (J. Phys. Chem. Lett. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/jz400716j). Such arrays could form the basis of optical circuitry used in high-speed communications and quantum computers.

Aligned nanocrystals can trap light on their surfaces as particles called plasmons. These plasmons help transmit light from one end of an array of nanoparticles to another, says Alison M. Funston of Monash University in Australia. By guiding light as plasmons through these arrays, researchers think they can focus light signals into nanosized spaces without the light diffracting and losing information.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to precisely place crystalline nanoparticles in an array with controlled spacing and crystal size. Past efforts using lithography produced particles with ill-defined crystal structures and rough surfaces, making them inefficient at transporting light.

The Australian team tried another approach. They first synthesized crystalline silver nanowires and placed them on a glass slide. The scientists then cut the wire into separate nanoparticles using a focused ion beam. Because the nanowires are highly crystalline and have smooth surfaces, so do the resulting particles.

The researchers made arrays of more than 50 nanocrystals. The team now is testing how efficiently the arrays guide light.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

