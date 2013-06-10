Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S., China To Cooperate On Reducing Potent Greenhouse Gases

Climate Change: Presidents Obama and Xi agree to curb manufacture of hydrofluorocarbons

by Cheryl Hogue
June 10, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In a move signaling greater cooperation on climate change, President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on June 8 that they would work cooperatively to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

HFCs are a family of potent greenhouse gases whose use is growing rapidly worldwide. They are refrigerants developed as substitutes for two classes of compounds that deplete the stratospheric ozone layer: chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. HFCs do not harm stratospheric ozone, but they are highly efficient at trapping heat in the atmosphere. For instance, one molecule of HFC-134a, used in car air conditioners, has 1,300 times the global warming potential of a molecule of CO2 over a century, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

A year ago at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, countries struck a nonbinding deal to phase down HFCs. The new agreement between Obama and Xi, announced at a retreat for the two superpower presidents in California, lays out a broad course for implementing that global goal. They pledged that the U.S. and China will work together and with other countries to address the growing challenge of human-caused climate change by phasing down manufacture and consumption of HFCs.

In the past, the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, have often been at loggerheads in discussions on curbing greenhouse gas releases. The agreement appears to marks a change in direction.

“The U.S. and China are the two biggest players in the international climate arena, and the fact that they’re talking about cooperation is a pretty big deal,” says Fred Krupp, president of Environmental Defense Fund, an advocacy group.

Achim Steiner, executive director of the UN Environment Programme, says the agreement by Obama and Xi gives a confidence boost to those working to hammer out a new international climate-change treaty. Negotiators from around the globe hope to finish a new accord by 2015 that would include emissions limits for all nations that are major releasers of greenhouse gases.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate approves HFC treaty
Paris Agreement to curb climate change took off
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Work Outside Of Climate Talks Seen As Key To Emissions Reductions Before 2020

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE