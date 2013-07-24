Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

DuPont May Sell Chemical Units

Business: CEO Kullman says older businesses no longer fit with firm’s science strategy

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 24, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in all

Citing volatility and technical maturity, DuPont says it will divest a big portion of its traditional chemical business, including its storied Teflon fluoroproducts brand and its industry-leading titanium dioxide pigment unit.

The company is exploring “strategic options” for the business, a process that could mean a sale or a spin-off. The division, known as performance chemicals, includes well-known DuPont brands such as Teflon nonstick coatings, Nafion ion-exchange membranes, and Suva refrigerants. It also makes industrial chemicals such as aniline, sulfuric acid, and glycolic acid. The division earned $1.8 billion in operating income on $7.2 billion in sales last year.

An exit would mark the second large divestiture of a long-held DuPont business in less than a year. In January, the company completed the $4.9 billion sale of its automotive coatings unit to the private equity firm Carlyle Group. In 2011, DuPont bought the industrial enzymes and food ingredients maker Danisco for $6.6 billion.

In a conference call this week, DuPont CEO Ellen J. Kullman told stock analysts that the firm will focus on agricultural chemicals, seeds, nutrition, biobased chemicals, and advanced materials. In these fields, the company has a “unique ability to work beyond the boundaries of a single discipline and find novel, innovative solutions at the intersection,” she said.

The businesses that DuPont wants to sell fall outside such a strategy. “We have limited ability to create new growth opportunities with these businesses by integrating our science, customers, and products,” Kullman said.

Furthermore, although the chemicals involved have attractive market positions and generate strong cash flows, they are the most cyclical businesses in the DuPont portfolio, Kullman noted.

A divestiture wouldn’t be a wholesale exit from industrial chemicals for DuPont. The company will keep engineering polymers and electronic chemicals plus well-known brands such as Kevlar, Corian, and Tyvek.

Finding a buyer for the performance chemicals business could be a challenge, UBS stock analyst John Roberts told clients in a research note. Rockwood Holdings received no bidders when it recently put its titanium dioxide business up for sale.

And the high market share of some DuPont businesses, Roberts said, will make it tough to strike a deal with a competitor. DuPont might have an easier time finding a private equity buyer, as it did with the paint business.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to split into 3
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to sell Delrin acetal homopolymer unit to private equity firm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to buy electronic materials maker Rogers, sell engineering polymers business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE