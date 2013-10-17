Capturing Carbon Dioxide With A Small pH Change

Cleaner Coal? [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

Coal-fired power plants produce one-third of the carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. Scientists have been developing strategies to capture this carbon and prevent its release into the atmosphere, in hopes of curbing global climate change. But so far, those methods are too expensive to implement because of their high energy requirements. Now, researchers report a novel electrochemical method that could capture CO 2 using less energy (Ind. Eng. Chem. Res. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ie402538d).

The flue gas that wafts from the smokestacks of coal plants contains around 15% CO 2 . Carbon-capture methods separate out the CO 2 , purify it, and collect it for sequestration or for use in industrial applications. Currently, the most efficient carbon-capture method, according to Seth W. Snyder of Argonne National Laboratory, is to bubble the flue gas through an aqueous solution of amines. The amines react with the CO 2 , trapping it in solution. The method captures about 95% of the CO 2 from the flue gas, but to recover the CO 2 , the amine solution must then be heated up under vacuum, which requires a hefty energy input. Using this technology in coal plants would double the cost of electricity, Snyder says.

To help bring costs down, the researchers sought a method that doesn’t need additional energy to release the captured CO 2 . Snyder came up with a method that exploits the chemistry of CO 2 in water under changing pHs. In a sodium phosphate buffer, CO 2 can exist either as a bicarbonate ion when the solution is basic, or in its gaseous form when the solution is acidic. So a device could capture CO 2 by passing flue gas through a basic solution, forcing CO 2 to dissolve as bicarbonate. Then the device could release the pure CO 2 by bringing down the solution’s pH to reform the gas, allowing it to bubble out of the solution.

Snyder and his colleagues built a carbon-capture device that continuously pumps a phosphate buffer between two chambers separated by a cation-exchange membrane. By running a current through the device, the researchers use electrochemical reactions to maintain a pH difference between the two chambers, so that one has a pH of 8 and the other had a pH of 6. Flue gas enters through the basic chamber, and then the resulting bicarbonate solution is pumped to the acidic chamber, where purified CO 2 exits. To speed up the bicarbonate-to-CO 2 conversion, the researchers added the enzyme carbonic anhydrase to the acidic chamber, which catalyzes the transformation.

To test the device, the team used a simulated flue gas containing 15% CO 2 . By measuring the CO 2 in the flue gas after it went through the device, the researchers determined that their method captures 80% of incoming CO 2 . The gas that escaped from the acidic liquid was more than 98% pure CO 2 .

This study was a proof-of-principle test, Snyder says, so his team hasn’t determined how much energy the method would require to run on large scale. They next plan to look at the method’s efficiency and possibly increase it by using a more stable version of carbonic anhydrase.