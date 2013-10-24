The next editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Chemical Information & Modeling (JCIM) will be Kenneth M. Merz Jr., a professor in the departments of chemistry and of biochemistry and molecular biology at Michigan State University. His tenure begins in January 2014 and he succeeds William L. Jorgensen, a professor of chemistry at Yale University.
Merz also serves as director of the Institute for Cyber-Enabled Research at MSU.
JCIM publishes research on new methodology and important applications in the fields of chemical informatics and molecular modeling. ACS, which also publishes C&EN, announced Merz’s appointment earlier this week.
Merz’s research focuses on computer-aided drug design, the role potential function error plays in predicting binding or folding free energies, metalloenzymes and metal-ion homeostasis, development and application of linear-scaling quantum mechanical methods to biological problems, and nuclear magnetic resonance and X-ray structure refinement using quantum mechanical methods.
“Dr. Merz’s distinguished career and expertise—as well as his desire to collaborate and improve the ability of the chemical informatics and modeling fields to make major advances—will serve him well as the editor of JCIM,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the ACS Journals Publishing Group.
Under Jorgensen’s 10-year leadership, JCIM “enjoyed a renaissance,” becoming a highly cited journal in the field of computer science and information systems, King says.
Merz earned a B.S. in chemistry at Washington College, in Chestertown, Md., in 1981, and a Ph.D. in the area of applied electronic structure theory at the University of Texas, Austin, in 1985.
