Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Shutdown Sidelines Chemical Plant Security Program

Counterterrorism: Review of security plans for chemical facilities is put on hold

by Glenn Hess
October 10, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Chemical manufacturers are concerned about the future of the federal program for enhancing security at U.S. chemical facilities as the government shutdown nears the end of a second week.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Chemical Facilities Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) initiative expired on Oct. 4, and operations are suspended. Employees of the DHS division that runs the program remain on furlough.

“SOCMA members have reported that their CFATS authorization inspections, which were scheduled these last two weeks, are now postponed indefinitely,” says Elizabeth O’Neal, senior manager of government relations at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, a trade group for the specialty chemical industry. “Progress on DHS’s review and approval of site security plans is important and is now halted,” she tells C&EN.

CFATS is a six-year-old program that requires companies that produce or use certain amounts of hazardous chemicals to conduct vulnerability assessments and develop and implement comprehensive security plans that meet standards established by DHS.

Industry representatives had also planned to participate in a meeting last week with officials from DHS, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Occupational Health & Safety Administration to discuss ways to improve chemical safety after deadly explosions at the West, Texas, fertilizer depot in April (C&EN, April 22, page 8) and the Williams Olefins plant in Geismar, La., in June (C&EN, July 15, page 21). SOCMA has numerous recommendations to provide, O’Neal says. But that meeting, too, was postponed.

Lawmakers are also voicing concern over the inactive status of the chemical facility security program. “As we saw earlier this year with the tragic explosions at chemical facilities in Texas and Louisiana, it’s important that we make sure that chemicals are being produced, distributed, and stored in a manner that is both safe and secure,” says Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. “It’s hard to do that when we can’t do our job to fund the government.”

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee, says it is “unconscionable that CFATS as a program is effectively dead—it has no funding or authorization.”

Congress has yet to permanently authorize the chemical security program, so the failure to pass a spending bill means the initiative not only lacks funds but also the legal authority to operate. Funding and authorization for CFATS will have to be included in a continuing resolution to get the program back up and running.

To read about how the shutdown and eventual restart is affecting chemists, visit http://cenm.ag/woes. To contribute your story, visit http://cenm.ag/govt.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical plant antiterrorism law extended
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant Security Gains Ground
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Homeland Security: Scrutiny Of Chemical Plant Security Program Continues

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE