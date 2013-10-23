Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Taking Reactor Temperatures

Chemical Engineering: NMR method maps variations in gas temperatures in working vessels

by Mitch Jacoby
October 23, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

POROUS CRYSTAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Louis-S Bouchard/UCLA
An NMR thermometry method can probe variations in gas temperature with high thermal and spatial resolution as propylene (purple) and hydrogen (yellow) react to form propane (blue) as they flow through a porous metal organic framework loaded with Pd nanoparticles.
An NMR thermometry method can probe variations in gas temperature with high thermal and spatial resolution as propylene and hydrogen react to form propane as they flow through a porous metal organic framework loaded with Pd nanoparticles.
Credit: Louis-S Bouchard/UCLA
An NMR thermometry method can probe variations in gas temperature with high thermal and spatial resolution as propylene (purple) and hydrogen (yellow) react to form propane (blue) as they flow through a porous metal organic framework loaded with Pd nanoparticles.

If researchers could one day look inside working reaction vessels to see and measure various aspects of chemical reactions as they occur, that knowledge could transform many important industrial processes. It would allow engineers to customize reactor geometry and dimensions and tailor catalyst distribution to maximize energy efficiency, product output, and chemical selectivity.

FEEL THE HEAT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Louis-S Bouchard/UCLA
As propylene and hydrogen flow (left to right) through a millimeter-diameter reactor packed with Pt particles and form propane, an NMR thermometry method maps the gas temperature. Yellow and red regions are hottest; blue regions are coolest.
As propylene and hydrogen flow (left to right) through a millimeter-diameter reactor packed with Pt particles and form propane, an NMR thermometry method maps the gas temperature. Yellow and red regions are hottest; blue regions are coolest.
Credit: Louis-S Bouchard/UCLA
As propylene and hydrogen flow (left to right) through a millimeter-diameter reactor packed with Pt particles and form propane, an NMR thermometry method maps the gas temperature. Yellow and red regions are hottest; blue regions are coolest.

That day may be at hand. A team of researchers led by University of California, Los Angeles, chemists Nanette N. Jarenwattananon and Louis-S. Bouchard has developed a rudimentary method for peering inside reactor vessels while they are running and measuring the temperature of gases involved in the process underway. The technique, based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) imaging, is noninvasive and provides thermal maps with millimeter spatial and high thermal resolution (Nature 2013, DOI:10.1038/nature12568).

This NMR technique could be the breakthrough that gives researchers a tool, based on familiar technology, to monitor reactants as they flow past catalysts and turn into products, Bouchard says. They would be able to pinpoint where within a reactor the chemistry takes place, which regions are chemically hot, and which are not, he says.

In many industrial reactors, such as those used in petrochemical refining, chemistry occurs at the interface between gas-phase reactants and solid catalysts. Researchers have tried to develop optical probes and various kinds of sensors to monitor heat and gas flow inside reactors, but these devices work poorly inside equipment that is packed with solid catalysts and in some cases the monitoring apparatus can perturb the flow of reactants and products.

The UCLA group developed the new NMR thermometry method to sidestep all of those problems. They place the reactor inside the NMR equipment and subject the sample to a non-uniform magnetic field as is commonly done in NMR experiments. As cool gas molecules move sluggishly through the non-homogeneous field, they experience a broad distribution of field strengths and then “read” as broad NMR line widths, Bouchard explains. In contrast, hot gases zip around quickly causing all the molecules to experience a narrowly defined average field strength, which reads as sharper line widths. These temperature-based changes in line width, then, can be used to measure temperatures inside the reactor.

In a proof-of-concept test, the team fashioned a millimeter-diameter reactor filled with precious metal catalyst, and monitored NMR signals as propylene and hydrogen flowed through the tube and reacted to form propane. As a result of the reaction energetics, the positions of the inlet and outlet, and the nonuniform distribution of catalyst particles, the gas temperature varied widely across the reactor. Those variations were readily identified by the new method.

“This robust NMR method for 3-D imaging of gas temperatures with millimeter precision opens many new possibilities for in situ investigations of catalytic reactors,” says University of Washington, Seattle, catalysis specialist Charles T. Campbell. He adds that the technique provides a powerful new way to validate complex but approximate mathematical models of reactors that combine kinetics, thermodynamics, heat transfer, and fluid mechanics. “Such models are essential for designing and optimizing industrial catalytic reactors,” Campbell says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Spectroscopy method measures enantiomeric excess on the fly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Technique pinpoints active sites on catalyst surfaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking Reactor Temperatures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE