People

Fred Kavli Dies At 86

Philanthropist supported scientific programs aimed at benefiting humankind

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 22, 2013
Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dan Dry
Kavli
Fred Kavli, founder and chairman of The Kavli Foundation.
Credit: Dan Dry
Kavli

Fred Kavli, founder and chairman of The Kavli Foundation, which supports an American Chemical Society lecture series as well as many other scientific programs and numerous researchers, died yesterday at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., after a yearlong illness. He was 86 years old.

A philanthropist, physicist, entrepreneur, business leader, and innovator, Kavli established The Kavli Foundation in 2000 to advance science for the benefit of humanity.

“Fred Kavli was a true visionary in a world that desperately needs people who understand the importance of basic research and public understanding of science,” says ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs. “He also was a warm and engaging person and an eloquent writer and speaker.

“ACS has been the fortunate beneficiary of his unique vision, which led to The Kavli Foundation’s sponsorship of plenary lectures for distinguished scientists and emerging leaders at the ACS national meetings,” Jacobs continues. “This program has added enormously to the excitement and content of our national meetings. He will be greatly missed even as the foundation that bears his name continues his mission.”

In addition to supporting countless scientific programs, the foundation distributes the Kavli Prizes, biannual $1 million cash awards that recognize influential researchers in astrophysics, neuroscience, and nanoscience. It has also established 17 Kavli Institutes of Science at leading universities on three continents and seven university endowed chairs.

Kavli became enthralled with science while growing up on a small farm in the village of Eresfjord, Norway. After earning a degree in theoretical physics at the Norwegian Institute of Technology (now the Norwegian University of Science & Technology) in Trondheim in 1955, he moved to Canada for one year before settling in California.

In 1958, he founded Kavlico Corp., which became one of the world’s largest suppliers of sensors for aeronautical, automotive, and industrial applications including the space shuttle. He sold Kavlico the same year he launched The Kavli Foundation.

“As we think of Fred’s life, we see a remarkable legacy,” said Rocknell N. Hankin, the foundation’s vice chairman of the board, and Robert W. Conn, its president, in a statement. “The world is a mightily better place for his generosity, wisdom, and entrepreneurial spirit. He is an inspiration to all of us, especially at The Kavli Foundation, where we will carry his mission forward.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

