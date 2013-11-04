Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Mimicking Pollen’s Sticky Tricks

Materials Science: Researchers synthesize iron-oxide replicas of pollen particles that are sticky and magnetic

by Katherine Bourzac
November 4, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Sticky Spikes
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chem. Mater.
sunflower pollen grain balances on the tip of an atomic force microscope (a). Coating the pollen grain with iron oxide produces a spiky hematite particle (b). A heat treatment turns the hematite particles into magnetite (c). Scale bars are 5 μm.
Micrographs of iron oxide-coated sunflower pollen grains
Credit: Chem. Mater.
sunflower pollen grain balances on the tip of an atomic force microscope (a). Coating the pollen grain with iron oxide produces a spiky hematite particle (b). A heat treatment turns the hematite particles into magnetite (c). Scale bars are 5 μm.

Researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology have turned to flowers for inspiration in designing materials with novel properties. The team synthesized magnetic replicas of sunflower pollen grains out of iron oxide (Chem. Mater. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/cm402226w). The particles’ magnetic properties and spiky surfaces allow them to adhere to a wide range of surfaces.

Kenneth H. Sandhage, a materials scientist at Georgia Institute of Technology, and his group receive funding from the U.S. Air Force to develop bioinspired materials for sensors and other applications. Sandhage recently has focused on materials like pollen that can stick to surfaces due to their shapes. “Pollens have evolved to adhere specifically to certain surfaces,” he says. For example, a grain of pollen from the sunflower (Helianthus annuus) is shaped like a burr. The 40-µm-diameter spheres are covered with tapering spines that get entangled in the hairs on bees’ legs. Van der Waals forces at the tips of the spikes help the grains to stay attached.

Sandhage’s team wanted to synthesize sticky particles by mimicking the shape of sunflower pollen and using magnetic materials. To do so, the researchers first washed sunflower pollen particles with chloroform, methanol, hydrochloric acid, and then deionized water, to remove minerals on the surface and expose hydroxyl groups on the particles’ surfaces. They coated the pollen with iron oxide using a sol-gel process: For 30 cycles, the scientists treated the particles with an iron(III) isopropoxide solution and then rinsed the surface with water to regenerate the hydroxyl groups.

Firing the coated particles in a furnace burned away the organic material at the core, leaving behind hematite (α-Fe2O3), which is weakly magnetic. Another heat treatment boosted the particles’ oxygen content and converted the hematite to magnetite (Fe3O4), which is strongly magnetic.

The final particles are about the same size and spiny shape as their pollen precursors. To compare the particles’ properties to those of natural pollen grains, the researchers placed both particle types on the tip of an atomic force microscope and dragged them along various surfaces, including silicon, plastics, and nickel foil. The team found that the adhesion forces in the hematite and magnetite particles were similar to those created by the washed organic pollen. The researchers also measured the magnetic properties of the particles. While the synthetic particles’ adhesive forces weaken at distances greater than about 10 nm, the magnetic forces can attract surfaces about a millimeter away.

The Georgia Tech group is currently studying pollen from other plants and exploring other metal oxides.

Using the pollen grains as a substrate was a great idea, says Simon R. Hall, a chemist at the University of Bristol, in the U.K. “To produce a structure that complex synthetically in the lab would be extremely difficult.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A simple route to water-repellent graphene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnetically controlled droplets rock, rotate, and roll
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hairy, expanding nanoparticles produce versatile coatings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE