Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Turning Off A Protein By Turning On A Light

Molecular Biology: Researchers triggered the degradation of a protein by attaching it to a light-sensitive domain that can recruit the cell’s protein disposal system

by Erika Gebel Berg
November 14, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Light ’Em Up
Scheme for new blue-light-powered switch that lowers the level of proteins inside a cell.
Credit: ACS Chem. Biol.
Researchers tagged a protein of interest (POI) with a light-sensitive domain (B-LID) that includes a degradation signal called a degron (green). In the dark, the degron is hidden within the light-sensitive domain. Blue light triggers a conformational change that exposes the degron (red), signaling an enzyme complex to come and degrade the protein of interest (far right).

If biochemists could dial in more or less of a certain protein in a cell, they could then watch how the cell responds to determine that protein’s role. Now researchers report a simple dimmer switch that lowers levels of a protein inside a cell using blue light (ACS Chem. Biol. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/cb400755b).

Most systems that use light to alter protein levels require two or more genetic tweaks to cells, says Kimberly M. Bonger, now at Radboud University, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. She and her colleagues wanted to develop a method that worked with just one—the insertion of a light-sensitive domain into their gene of choice—to make the method easier to apply to a wide range of proteins.

The key to this simplification was a four-amino-acid sequence called a degron, which tells the proteasome—an enzyme complex that acts as the cell’s garbage disposal—to chew up the protein labeled with that sequence. To degrade a protein of interest, Bonger, while in the laboratory of Thomas J. Wandless at Stanford University, linked a degron to a light-sensitive protein domain called LOV2. In the dark, LOV2 folds up, and that hides the degron. But, when excited with blue light, the domain unfolds, exposing the degron and unleashing the wrath of the proteasome. Blue light doesn’t harm cells, so the switch shouldn’t affect any cellular function on its own.

To test the method, the researchers expressed the gene for yellow fluorescent protein with the LOV2-degron tag in mouse fibroblast cells. In the dark, the fluorescent signal from the cells was strong. After exposing the cells to blue light for two hours, the fluorescence decreased by 80 to 90%, signaling the protein’s demise.

Bonger plans to use the method to turn genes off and on by attaching the light-sensitive protein domain to transcription factors.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical reaction lights the way for tracking microRNA in living organisms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
On-Off Light Switch For Enzymes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking Snapshots As Nerve Cells Fire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE