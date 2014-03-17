2014 ACS National Award Winners

Following is the final set of vignettes of recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2014. A profile of Stephen J. Lippard, the 2014 Priestley Medalist, also appears in this issue of C&EN (see page 10) along with his award address (see page 14).
Stuart L. Schreiber, winner of the Arthur C. Cope Award, and most of the other national award winners will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on March 18 in conjunction with the spring ACS national meeting in Dallas. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco, Aug. 10–14. At that meeting, each of the Cope Scholar awardees will present an award address before the Division of Organic Chemistry.
The Arthur C. Cope Award recognizes and encourages excellence in organic chemistry; it consists of a medal, a cash prize of $25,000, and an unrestricted research grant of $150,000 to be assigned by the recipient to any university or nonprofit research institution. Each Cope Scholar Award consists of $5,000, a certificate, and an unrestricted research grant of $40,000 for any university or nonprofit research institution. Arthur C. Cope and Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards are sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund.
