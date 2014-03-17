Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biofuels Growth Seen Slowing

by Melody M. Bomgardner
March 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Growth of the biofuels industry will slow significantly as it shifts to nonfood feedstocks, concludes a report from market research firm Lux Research. Output of first-generation biofuels, mainly corn ethanol, grew by almost 20% annually from 2005 to 2013, but growth will be only 3.2% per year from 2013 to 2017 as the ethanol industry matures, Senior Analyst Andrew Soare says. Non-ethanol biofuels, such as renewable diesel, butanol, biobased jet fuel, and biocrude will grow fastest yet will remain a tiny portion of the market. The transition to technologies that take in waste or cellulose “could unlock significant economic advantages,” the report notes, but the required conversion processes are not yet mature. Next-generation facilities also tend to be smaller in scale than corn ethanol plants, which can produce up to 100 million gal per year. For example, last month Cool Planet Energy Systems said it has begun construction of its first commercial renewable gasoline facility, in Alexandria, La. The plant will produce 10 million gal per year of fuel made from wood residues via pyrolysis. Smaller facilities cost less to build and are easier to locate near biomass, Cool Planet says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE