Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Bond Motions Reveal Reaction Outcomes

Infrared vibrations correlate with stereoselectivity in catalytic reactions

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Researchers have developed a mathematical method for using information about molecular bond motions to help predict the stereoselective outcome of catalytic reactions (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13019). Such a generalizable tool, coupledwith information about molecular sterics and electronics, could enable scientists to more precisely tailor their designs and syntheses of drugs and materials, say the study’s authors, Matthew S. Sigman, Anat Milo, and Elizabeth N. Bess of the University of Utah. The authors were able to correlate the way bonds vibrate in response to infrared radiation with reaction outcomes in a number of cases. On the basis of these correlations, they then devised a computational model that could be used to predict the outcomes of other reactions. They tested the method with three reaction classes: the peptide-catalyzed reaction of bisphenols with acetic anhydride, the enantioselective hydrogenation of 1,1-di­arylalkene, and the oxidative Heck reaction. The group performed the reactions in the lab and found that the results validated the model.

VIBRATION ONE
Credit: Anat Milo, University of Utah
When benzoic acid is bombarded by infrared radiation, one possible outcome is a C=O stretch.
VIBRATION TWO
Credit: Anat Milo, University of Utah
Infrared radiation can also cause bonds between C, O, and H, in benzoic acid to bend.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High-throughput enzymology
Spectroscopy method measures enantiomeric excess on the fly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE