Contract Manufacturer Starts Life As DPx

The contract drug development and manufacturing firm conceived last year through the $2.65 billion merger of Patheon and DSM’s pharmaceutical services business was finalized and launched last week under the name DPx Holdings. The new firm is owned 49% by DSM and 51% by JLL Partners, a private equity firm that held a majority stake in Patheon. Based in Durham, N.C., DPx will have 24 locations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia that provide contract manufacturing and formulation services. With the finalization of the deal, DSM has completed the disbanding of its pharmaceutical business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter