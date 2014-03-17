Dow Will Build Texas R&D Center

Dow Chemical will build an R&D facility in Lake Jackson, Texas, intended to replace several existing research labs in nearby Freeport, Texas. Upon completion in 2016, the Texas Innovation Center will provide lab and office facilities for more than 2,000 people in R&D, business, and manufacturing roles. Dow is in the midst of a similar move in the Philadelphia area, where it is transferring about 800 researchers from its site in Spring House, Pa., to new quarters in Collegeville, Pa.
