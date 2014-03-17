Janssen And Alector In Alzheimer’s Pact

Alector, an Alzheimer’s disease-focused biotech start-up, will receive funding from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson’s R&D arm, to support research related to one of Alector’s targets. Launched last year, Alector is tackling Alzheimer’s disease using yeast display antibody technology from Adimab. Errik Anderson, Adimab’s chief operating officer, is one of Alector’s founders. Alector is based in a Janssen-run biotech incubator in San Francisco that provides start-ups with resources to work efficiently. This marks the second pact between Janssen and a tenant of one of its incubators.
