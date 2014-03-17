Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Milk Proteins As Ecofriendly Flame Retardants

Caseins, found in the whey left over from cheese production, protect cotton and polyester fabrics from fire

by Journal News and Community
March 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ind. Eng. Chem. Res.
In a flammability test, flames extinguished after about a minute on cotton (left) and polyester (right) coated with milk proteins, leaving most of the material unburned.
Photo of cotton and polyester fabrics coated with milk proteins after a flammability test.
Credit: Ind. Eng. Chem. Res.
In a flammability test, flames extinguished after about a minute on cotton (left) and polyester (right) coated with milk proteins, leaving most of the material unburned.

Many of the compounds used as flame retardants in upholstered furniture and plastics have come under scrutiny for their potentially harmful effects on the environment and human health. Now, researchers have demonstrated that caseins—proteins found in milk—could be a nontoxic alternative (Ind. Eng. Chem. Res. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ie404089t). Caseins are readily available from the whey by-product of cheese production, says Jenny Alongi of Polytechnic University of Turin, in Italy. She and her colleagues decided to investigate the proteins as flame retardants because of their high phosphorus content. When they burn, a polymer layer of phosphoric acid forms and creates a char that blocks heat transfer to unburned areas of the material, slowing the spread of the fire. The team coated fabric samples with caseins and then tested their flammability. The results were encouraging: In cotton- and polyester-only fabrics, flames quickly extinguished, leaving 86% of the cotton and 77% of the polyester unburned. A 65% cotton-35% polyester blend burned completely but took 60% more time to do so than did untreated material.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE