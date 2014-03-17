Minerals Technologies Beats Rival For Amcol

Amcol International’s board of directors has accepted a $1.7 billion acquisition offer from Minerals Technologies Inc. Amcol had earlier agreed to a $1.6 billion takeover by France’s Imerys, which will now get a $39 million termination fee from Amcol. A specialist in bentonite, Amcol generated $1.0 billion in sales last year. MTI, a major player in the precipitated calcium carbonate industry, also racked up $1.0 billion in sales. “The combination of MTI and Amcol will create a minerals platform that is well-positioned for growth through geographic expansion and new product innovation,” MTI CEO Joseph C. Muscari says.
